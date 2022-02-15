McLaren supercar involved in crash near A38 Plymouth roundabout
A McLaren supercar blocked busy roads in Plymouth after being involved in a crash.The incident happened in Outland Road at about 11.50am on Monday 14 February.
It left a lane closed on the westbound slip road to the A38 while the stricken sports car was taken away by recovery teams.
One motorist said it looked like the vehicle had sustained damage to its rear.He said: "To me it looked like the passenger side rear bumper was damaged and a bit further back from where the vehicle was stopped, there appeared to be fresh impact on the crash barrier."But this was all very quick while I was driving by."The crash came after a busy day on the city's roads, with collisions also reported in Sheridan Road, the A38 and Tavistock Road.