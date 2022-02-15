McLaren supercar involved in crash near A38 Plymouth roundabout

A McLaren supercar blocked busy roads in Plymouth after being involved in a crash.The incident happened in Outland Road at about 11.50am on Monday 14 February.

It left a lane closed on the westbound slip road to the A38 while the stricken sports car was taken away by recovery teams.

The McLaren supercar sells for more than £1 million. Credit: BPM Media

One motorist said it looked like the vehicle had sustained damage to its rear.He said: "To me it looked like the passenger side rear bumper was damaged and a bit further back from where the vehicle was stopped, there appeared to be fresh impact on the crash barrier."But this was all very quick while I was driving by."The crash came after a busy day on the city's roads, with collisions also reported in Sheridan Road, the A38 and Tavistock Road.