Dashcam footage has been released of the moment a suspected drink-driver crashed his car - sending it flying through the air and leaving a family "inches away from being killed".

Patrick Williams lost control of his blue Peugeot while driving in the Cotswolds on April 2 last year.

After crashing, he then failed to provide a specimen of breath to officers called to the scene who suspected he had been drink-driving.

Yesterday (February 14), the 33-year-old was handed a suspended sentence after he admitted multiple charges in relation to the incident on the A433.

The court heard a learner driver and his family, who were travelling in the opposite direction, narrowly avoided serious injuries after Williams' car skidded, rolled, flipped and flew through the air - missing them by just inches.

Patrick Williams' car was badly damaged in the smash Credit: Gloucestershire Police

Mr and Mrs Musty were taking their teenage son on a driving lesson on the road between Cirencester and Tetbury at the time of the crash.

"Immediately after the impact, I turned my head expecting to see my son motionless and covered in blood," said Andrew Musty.

"But by some miracle Williams' flying car somehow skimmed us - leaving only blue paint marks, scratches, and bullet-shaped dents from the flying debris - and my son escaped unscathed.

“My 17-year-old son was a learner driver and his quick reactions saved our lives.

The car skidded before rolling, flying through the air and narrowly missing oncoming traffic. Credit: Gloucestershire Police

"If he hadn’t swerved onto the verge, Williams' blue Peugeot would have crashed through our front windscreen as it flew through the air, and my son and my wife in the back of the car would probably have been killed.

"This was a traumatic experience for all of us, and the flashbacks and nightmares are a constant reminder of how lucky we are to have survived."

The family did not sustain any injuries but were shaken by what happened.

Williams, of Robins Gardens in Dorset, admitted dangerous driving, driving otherwise than in accordance with a licence, driving without insurance and failing to provide a sample of breath.

Patrick Williams from Robins Gardens in Dorset was driving on the A433 when he lost control of his car. Credit: Gloucestershire Police

He was handed a nine-month prison sentence suspended for 12 months at Gloucester Crown Court. He was also ordered to do 45 hours unpaid work and 10 days of rehabilitation and must pay £1,000 in compensation and a victim surcharge of £156.

He was also disqualified from driving for 18 months and will be required to take an extended driving test after this time.

Gloucestershire Police said a number of witnesses at the scene had stopped to help and told officers Williams was abusive, sounded drunk and smelt strongly of alcohol.

One witness told officers they had previously been overtaken by Williams on the outskirts of Tetbury and believed he was driving recklessly, going at around 80mph on a blind corner.

Investigating officer PC Tim Griffiths said: "The Musty family are incredibly lucky to be alive today. They were literally inches away from being killed or very seriously hurt.

"Williams drove that day with a total disregard for other road users, driving from Cirencester to Wotton-under-Edge and back again, in a manner which can only be described as dangerous.

The inside of William's car suffered significant damage. Credit: Gloucestershire Police

"Surprisingly the only visible damage to the Musty's Corsa was the chunks that were taken out of the alloy wheel, blue paint transfer from the glancing blow, dents from flying debris, a spare wheel and a 6 inch bolt that had been in the boot. The car was also sprayed with fluids from the Peugeot as well as grass and mud.

“I’d like to thank all of the witnesses who helped with our investigation as their comprehensive accounts of what happened have resulted in a successful prosecution and ultimately a guilty plea to all charges.

“Mr and Mrs Musty can be incredibly proud of their son for his actions that day, had it not been for his quick reactions and peace of mind that day he and his family could easily have been killed. He showed a level of calmness above his 17 years.”