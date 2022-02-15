A residential property in Bristol has been closed down after police say it was "repeatedly linked" to drug crime and antisocial behaviour.

A court heard people living near the Henleaze property have been "living in fear" since 2017.

The closure means anyone found inside 44 Comb Paddock will be committing a criminal offence - including the tenant.

The order was granted at Bristol Magistrates Court on Monday 14 February and will last for three months.

In their application to the court, Avon and Somerset Police outlined how drug related criminal activity at the property had resulted in numerous instances of disorder and had caused local residents to "live in fear".

In April 2019, a search warrant was executed at the address in which a Taser device, class A drugs and other drug paraphernalia were recovered.

In May that year, neighbours reported a late-night altercation which resulted in significant criminal damage to the property.

In 2021, police received a number of reports of drug dealing with many people coming and going from the property.

Police said drug activity also expanded to the lane outside and a large "rambo knife" discovered in bushes near the property was suspected to be linked to criminal activity there.

A knife recovered near Comb Paddock Credit: Avon and Somerset Police

In 2021, a further search saw police recover numerous phones, a machete, a large amount of cash and suspected class B drugs.

Officers attempted to work with the registered tenant and an Acceptable Behaviour Contract was agreed, but this was subsequently breached on multiple occasions.

Residents also contributed to the application for the order, telling the court they were subjected to daily antisocial, and occasionally violent, behaviour by a constant stream of people attending the property throughout the day and night.

Chief Inspector Robert Cheeseman said: “Drug use and supply, and related crime and anti-social behaviour associated with this address has had a huge negative impact on local residents.

“We are grateful to the community for providing us with the information we needed to execute warrants at the address and gather the evidence required to present a robust case at court.

“Numerous attempts by officers and local agency partners to work with the tenant have sadly proved unsuccessful, and so we welcome the magistrates’ decision, which will mean local residents no longer have to fear for their safety.

“I encourage anyone with any concerns about crime or anti-social behaviour within their community to contact us so that proactive action can be taken where required. All reports will be treated in confidence.”