Plymouth Citybus has announced it will withdraw services from one of its routes after missiles were thrown at vehicles.

All of its busses which normally go through Granby Way in Devonport after 5pm will be redirected with immediate effect after the windows of three of their vehicles were smashed during the attacks.

Company bosses say the decision has been taken to protect passengers and drivers.

Head of commercial and marketing for the bus company Mark Collins said: “The safety of our passengers is our priority, and this continued damage to our buses means that safety is at risk.

Damage caused to buses in Granby Way. Credit: Plymouth Citybus / BPM Media

“This has an impact on the rest of the city too – a damaged bus has to be taken off the road until it can be repaired, and it takes time for specialist glass panels to get to us.

"This means we have fewer buses out on the road, and we have to pay thousands of pounds in repairs – which is ultimately paid for by fare-payers.

“We hope those responsible can see the impact they’re having on the whole community", he added.

All buses due to travel along Granby Way will be diverted in both directions along Albert Road, Devonport Road and Fore Street.

Anyone who wants to board from the Granby Way bus stop will need to go to the stop on Fore Street. Passengers for all services except the 34 that would use the UTC Bus Stop, will need to use Albert Road.

Service 34 will still serve the UTC and Torpoint Ferry in both directions.

The company says it will review the situation again on Monday 21 February and updates will be given via the Plymouth Bus website, the Plymouth Citybus app and social media.