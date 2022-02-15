Teenagers arrested following an attack on a homeless man in Truro have been released on police bail.

Devon and Cornwall Police arrested seven teenagers after the serious assault on Saturday (February 12).

Video footage showed the man being beaten by multiple people in the Moorfield multi-storey car park.

Police confirmed the victim is "safe and well" after an outpouring of concern from the community - including the launch of a fundraiser which has raised more than £4,000.

Police Inspector for the Truro Sector, Inspector Wheeler said: “As part of our investigation, seven teenagers in total were arrested in connection to the assault in Moorfield Carpark.

"All have since been released on police bail until Monday 7 March with strict conditions, which includes curfews and location bans.

“One of the group has been remanded in custody for breach of previous bail conditions, and will appear before the Youth Court today (15 February).

“There has been a lot of rumour and speculation online in relation to this matter, and we wish to reassure the public that our victim is safe and well.

“Due to the age of the suspects, we have been and will continue to work with the Youth Offending Team and other key partners in relation to this matter both during the investigation and beyond.

“This incident and subsequent footage forms part of a live and active police investigation; therefore, we ask that the public and media to no longer publish or share footage of this incident to both allow the investigation to take place without interference, and to ultimately protect our victim.

The car park in Truro where the homeless man was attacked. Credit: BPM Media

The incident happened between 10pm and 10.15pm on Saturday and police are continuing to appeal for information.

Insp Wheeler added: “Truro and the surrounding areas remain safe places to live and visit, but incidents like this, which are fortunately quite rare, understandably cause concern to our public.

“I am hopeful that our robust and prompt response to this matter has helped reassure the public that we take our role in combatting anti-social behaviour, seriously.

“Improving community safety takes for all of us to work together, which is why we continue to work closely with the Safer Truro Partnership and regularly meet with key partners, such as the council, the Mayor and others to discuss concerns and review how effective our joint activity and plans are.

“We will, of course, continue to work with partners, and one of our key priorities will remain reducing anti-social behaviour and keeping Truro safe.”

Anyone with any information who has yet to have contacted the police is asked to contact 101@dc.police.uk quoting log 973 12 February.