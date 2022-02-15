Schools in Somerset temporarily 'locked down' following incident

Staff and students at two schools in Somerset were temporarily 'locked down' following an incident.

At around 3pm today (15 February), emergency services went to the Brooks Road area of Street in Somerset.

There were reports that a woman was displaying threatening behaviour towards members of the public and a man had sustained injuries following an assault.

Following the initial report, staff and students at Avalon School and Brookside Academy were temporarily kept indoors as a precautionary measure.

Avon and Somerset Police said they wanted to "reassure" parents and guardians that there is no "ongoing threat" at the schools.

A woman in her 40s has now been arrested.

The male victim was taken to hospital by air ambulance.

Brooks Road remains closed at this time, while enquiries take place at the scene.