A missing Gloucester teenager has not been seen for more than two months, prompting a police search.

Ahmed Abdulahi was last seen in Howard Street in Gloucester on Thursday 9 December and was reported missing in mid-January.

The 19-year-old's family say he has been in contact via the phone but has not returned home, which has caused concerns for his welfare.

Gloucestershire Police are now appealing for information to help find him.

Officers believe Ahmed may have recently been in Gloucester.

He is described as being 5ft 11ins tall, of a medium build and has short black afro style hair. It is not known what Ahmed is wearing.

Anyone with information is asked to call police on 101, quoting incident 208 of 21 January. If seen at the time of calling please dial 999.

You can also give information through the Missing People charity on 116 000. More information can be found on the charity's website.