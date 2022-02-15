Play video

A young footballer from Plymouth has already got her very own Panini card - at just 14 years old.

Collecting Panini cards of their favourite players is a rite of passage for many young football fan.

But one teenage girl in Plymouth has gone one better, and scored her very own Panini card for being a 'local legend'.

Mia Endacott, who is in the Plymouth Argyle girls academy but also plays alongside the boys, has been given the accolade because of her training and volunteering with Premier League Kicks, a local, accessible to all, football group.

The 14-year-old said: "I was so shocked, because obviously I used to collect Panini cards when I was younger, so having my face on one of them is really weird, but really cool."

Mia Endacott Credit: ITV News West Country

Mia is at a training camp this week ready for her first run out for England U15 girls on Wednesday 15 February.

Her mum Katherine, herself a double Commonwealth Games medallist, could not be more proud of what Mia has achieved.

Katherine Endacott-Foster Credit: ITV News West Country

Katherine Endacott-Foster said: "It's brilliant. I'm just really proud of where she's got so far.

"Being 14, and just achieving what she has done already, I think it's brilliant and I think it bodes well for the future. She might be a bit embarrassed about it, but I think it's great."

Mia trains with Premier League Kicks at her school, Eggbuckland Community College.

Aaliyah takes part in the sessions, she said: "It just gives you like a bit of extra football - and is just a bit more fun, just to come with your friends and do some football."