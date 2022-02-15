People in Cornwall are being warned about scam text messages going around claiming to be from NHS Test and Trace.

The messages tell the recipient they have been in close contact with someone who has tested positive for Covid and asks them to click on a link to order a test.

They are sent from seemingly random mobile phone numbers – something Cornwall Council says is a "a tell-tale sign" they are a scam.

Elizabeth Kirk, Senior Trading Standards Officer at Cornwall Council, said: "These texts can seem very genuine but the NHS, government or Public Health Cornwall would never send messages like this from a mobile phone.

"The most important thing is to remember that the scammers want you to click a link. If you click the link you could enable them to download malware, viruses or other nasties.

"It might also give them access to your passwords for internet banking or any other sites you access from your phone", she added.

The council has urged people to always seek advice before giving any personal information or clicking links.

The texts are telling people they have tested positive for Covid and need to order a home testing kit. Credit: Zoe Linkson/PA

If you click the link accidentally: