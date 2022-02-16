Play video

Residents in a village near Exeter are fighting to save an area of countryside from becoming landfill.

It is part of a ten year plan to create landfill areas for inert building waste across 80 acres of Lower Brenton Farm in Kennford.

But the controversial plans have angered villagers who claim they have not been properly consulted.

'You couldn't think of anything worse'

Resident Claire Dummett described it as potentially an "environmental disaster".

"It's close enough that it will effect not just us but Kennford. It's the dust, the noise pollution," she told ITV News West Country.

One part of the site will adjoin an organic farm and an area of woodland that the local community spent two years raising money for.

Resident Ian Merrett added: "Literally within 25 metres of that woodland there will be an 80 acre landfill site. You couldn't think of anything worse."

Naturalist Kelvin Boot speaks to ITV News West Country's Richard Lawrence.

Naturalist Kelvin Boot, from Kennford, claimed the ecological survey ignored local wildlife and birdlife.

"We know we've had cirl buntings, I've had people tell me about nightjars, birds of prey, red kites that hunt and forage over this land," he said.

But in a statement, the landowners and contractors said they will plant several miles of hedgerows to improve the quality of soil.

A spokesperson from Tetra Tech Planning Services explained: “The land will be gradually filled in phases so only part of the site will be being filled at any one time.

"The site will be restored progressively during its expected 10 year life to improved agricultural use benefiting the farm enterprise and deliver considerable biodiversity enhancement."