Watch fire crews at the scene in Aveton Gifford

A major house fire in Devon has damaged “several” buildings and cars.

At least ten fire engines were deployed to the scene after the fire broke out in a property shortly after 12am today (February 16).

The A379 was closed to all traffic while firefighters from across the county responded to the incident in Aveton Gifford.

Fanned by strong winds, the fire managed to spread to an adjacent oil tank, oil drums, “several” cars and even other outbuildings.

In an update, the fire service said progress had been hindered by challenging weather conditions.

The blaze started shortly after midnight. Credit: Devon and Somerset Fire and Rescue Service

'Fire being fanned by winds'

“Crews confirmed 50% of the property affected by fire, one external ruptured oil drum and two cars,” they said.

“The fire was being fanned by winds, hindering the crews progress. Crews increased their firefighting attack with a further compressed air foam jet, along with a ladder and lighting, a fire hydrant and a nearby swimming pool being used as a water source.

“At 4am, crews sent an update that steady progress was being made damping down the fire using the aerial appliance and one hose reel jet. Crews began rotating, with relief crews being sent.”

Fire crews say the firefighting has now been scaled down with one aerial appliance, one fire engine and a water carrier. Credit: Devon and Somerset Fire and Rescue Service

Fire crews say the firefighting has now been scaled down with one aerial appliance, one fire engine and a water carrier.

One lane of the A379 has reopened with traffic management in place.

Updates to follow.