999 call released after doctor stabbed on his doorstep

The moment a Bristol doctor calmly told 999 call handlers he had been stabbed as his attacker tried to batter down his front door has been released.

Chanz Maximen, of Sea Mills, knocked on the door of a Clifton doctor's home before stabbing him nine times on his doorstep.

It was one of two knife attacks he carried out over a four-week period in October and November 2019.

The 19-year-old denied six offences in total during his trial at Bristol Crown Court but was found guilty by a jury and has today (February 16) been jailed for life.

In the 999 call, Dr Adam Towler can be heard saying "I need an ambulance, I am injured".

The 52-year-old then adds: "There is a man with a knife who injured me in the vicinity. He's shining a light through the door. I believe he is mentally disturbed."

Mr Towler then tells the call operator "I'm bleeding - he's battering the door" as banging can be heard in the background.

One of the man's stab injuries was just millimetres away from his heart.

Chanz Maximen has been jailed for life Credit: Avon and Somerset Police

A month later, on 20 November, Maximen walked up behind a 39-year-old man sat on a bench on Whiteladies Road and stabbed him in the face with a cheese knife. The following day, officers were called to attend a property in Clifton after a 22-year-old woman reported being followed home by a man carrying a knife, who tried to force his way in. He was disturbed by the victim’s housemate. Responding to this call, officers sighted Maximen walking on Whiteladies Road and pursued him through Westfield Park and several residential gardens before detaining him on the railway track near Clifton Down station. He was found to be carrying two knives.

Moment teenager who carried out random knife attacks arrested

The jury heard the blood of two of his victims were found on two separate items of clothing and found the 19-year-old guilty attempted murder, GBH and three counts of possessing a bladed article.

He has been given a life sentence with a minimum of 12 years imprisonment.

Senior Investigating Officer, Detective Chief Inspector Kristina Windsor, praised the "determination and skill" of officers and staff involved in the case.

“The very thought of being randomly attacked by a stranger with a knife in your own home or while sat on a public bench is terrifying and I’d like to praise the immense bravery and courage all the victims and witnesses have shown.

“I’d also like to reassure the public that attacks of this nature are extremely rare in Avon and Somerset. When they do take place we take them extremely seriously and put all the resources required into catching those responsible.”