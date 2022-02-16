Play video

A mum from Somerset has said she is having to budget for the most 'basic' things amid a national rise in inflation.

The rising cost of living means most households will on average be paying around £200 more for groceries than a year ago - and it's not just people on low incomes who are feeling the effects.

Megan Boucher and her partner are homeowners living in Cannington. They have three jobs between them to help provide for their two-year-old daughter Alice, but the family-of-three is really starting to feel the pinch in rising prices.

She says she's now noticed herself needing to budget for 'basic' items such as bread and milk.

"I think, what you could spend on going in for one or two basic bits that you might need for dinner, or things like bread, milk - really basic bits; now you're having to budget for that", Megan said.

"You're really having to think quite ahead", she added.

The Consumer Price Index measures inflation of everyday items. In the year to January, prices went up 5.5% in the year - this is the biggest jump since the early 90s.

Megan works in a school and also as a family worker for a local church, and she says she's seeing a much wider group of people struggling to maintain their standard of living."People had it in mind that people who were always on the breadline were really struggling. That's what they've heard through that pandemic - there's a group of people who are struggling".

"But people are now finding themselves in that category. So it's no longer, 'Oh, we'll take something to the foodbank.' It's now, 'Actually, this is affecting our budget now. We're struggling as well.'"

Megan's baby Alice was born just before lockdown, and Megan worries her daughter hasn't had the full range of social opportunities she should've done.

Megan wants to make up for it, by allowing her to experience things like swimming or dance lessons - but, she said, "all these things cost".

In April, National Insurance, council tax and and gas bills will also go up - the latter by 54% in the average home.

"When that happens, it won't be a case of budgeting any more. It'll be a case of finding what you've got and hoping the next month is going to work.", Megan said.

"It's constant because it keeps going up. And yet what you're earning isn't increasing at all", she added.