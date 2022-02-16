A woman who discovered a "sick and twisted note" left on her car in Cheltenham has received an outpouring of support.

The driver said she found the note after "tapping" another car with her door when she got out at Sainsbury’s in Tewkesbury Road.

She says she thought this was a "minor incident" but was not prepared for the note left on her car when she got back to the car park.

The message read: "Fat people need to drive thin cars and be more polite. I hope you have an accident."

The recipient - who did not want to be named - shared a photo of the note online, writing: "Shame on you for making such derogatory remarks about another person, you must be a very sad and bad person for wishing that someone has an accident. Glad I don’t know you."

She claimed the car parked next to her had taken up two spaces and said she was sad an adult had behaved in a way that resembled a bully in a playground.

"At 54 and size 12/14, I didn’t take offence but this person doesn’t know my journey and for her to make such a horrible comment and wish me harm is beyond belief," she added.

The post has received a number of supportive comments condemning the behaviour of the note writer.

One user commented: “That's disgusting, what a terrible thing to even think, let alone put it in writing.”

Another said: "For someone to write this, they are sick and twisted. They certainly are not good members of society, so don’t worry, they’re letting out because their own life is horrendous."