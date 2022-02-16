More than £3,000 has been raised for a six-year-old boy who sent his pocket money to his favourite Swindon Town player when he could not afford to go to a match.

The boy - named only as Joe - sent a letter to the club's forward Harry McKirdy with 26p attached to it.

The letter read: “Mummy doesn't have any money to come to Swindon games because she has no money for food and has to pay for my dinner at schol [sic].

“I like Swindon Town Harry McKidy.

“I will come one day.

“Joe Aged 6 1/2”

He attached the change to the letter with the note “for Harry”.

Initially, the goal of the fundraiser was to raise £1,000 - but more than three times that amount has already been donated.

Mark Bevan, who organised the page for Harry, said it is an opportunity for football fans to "come together".

"Lets all get together and fund for Joe and his family to attend a game and for Joe to be mascot for the day giving him an experience for life", he wrote on the page.

Donations to the crowd funder can be made here.