A young woman was raped in a "sickening attack" while she was walking along a street in Bristol.

The victim was walking along Gloucester Road in Patchway at around 4.35am on Monday 27 September last year when an unknown man approached and raped her.

Detectives from Avon and Somerset Police investigating the attack have today (February 16) released CCTV images of a man they hope may be able to help them with their enquiries.

Detective Inspector Keith Smith described it as a "sickening attack on a young woman" and urged anyone with any information to come forward.

“We appreciate the clarity of the CCTV images is not the best, but given this individual may have connections with the Patchway area we are hopeful someone may remember seeing him", DI Smith said.

This week police returned to the Gloucester Road and Chessel Drive area to retrace the route taken by the victim the morning she was raped and to speak with members of the public to see if they recognise the individual captured on CCTV.

DI Smith continued: “Incidents of this nature are fortunately rare and we’d like to reassure everyone that we are not aware of any other reports of this happening in Patchway since this occurred.

“Nevertheless we appreciate the community will be concerned by what has happened, which is why we’ve been conducting extra patrols.

"The neighbourhood team can be contacted via our website if anyone has further concerns they wish to discuss with us.”

Police have said the victim is continuing to receive support following the incident.

Anyone who recognises the male or remembers witnessing something suspicious in the area is asked to call 101 and give the call-handler reference number 5221224957.