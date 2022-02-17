First Bus cancel all Bristol bus services due to Storm Eunice

All of the First Bus services in and around Bristol have been cancelled until tomorrow afternoon because of Storm Eunice.

A rare red weather warning - which means there is a danger to life - has been issued by the Met Office and will come into force at 7am.

The storm is expected to bring winds as high as 90mph and two major incidents have been declared in the West Country.

As a result people are being urged not to travel and First Bus has said all of its services in the West of England will be suspended until 1pm on Friday 18 February.

In a message posted on its app, the bus company said: "All bus services in Bristol (including metrobus, Bristol Park & Ride and Airport Flyer), South Gloucestershire, North Somerset and Wells will be suspended until at least 1pm on Friday 18 February."

It said it will continue to run a "limited" service in Bath but routes 19, 31 (Lansdown P&R), 39, X39, 171, 172, 173, 174, D1, D2, OS1 and U5 have been suspended.

While services will run as normal this evening (Thursday 17 February), services which run through the night will stop earlier than usual.

The statement adds: "We appreciate that this will cause disruption to those needing to make essential journeys but the safety of our staff, customers and other road users is paramount.

"Please check Facebook and Twitter for the latest service updates on Friday morning for details of when services will resume.

"We will review the situation from 10am on Friday but do not envisage resuming any services until at least 1pm. Services may still be limited due to driver availability."