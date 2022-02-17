Emergency services attended a hotel in Bristol after one if its glass panels fell onto the pavement following strong winds caused by Storm Dudley.

Police were called at around 8.30pmon Wednesday 16 February to reports of a "weather-related" incident at the Radisson Blu hotel in Broad Quay.

A spokesperson for Avon Fire and Rescue Service said: "Firefighters from Temple fire station attended and found a square glass façade had fallen from the building onto the pavement below.

"Crews worked to put a cordon in place before handing the scene over to police and local council colleagues."

The spokesperson added crews were called back to the scene this morning (17 February) where they removed debris to remove any further hazards.

Onlookers reported debris "flying" off the hotel roof. Credit: Neil Maggs

They left the scene by around 11.30am and handed the incident over to the police and the council.

A spokesperson from the Radisson Blu Hotel said: "We are aware of the incident that took place last night and we are working closely with the local authorities to respond to the matter.

"The safety and wellbeing of our guests and employees remains our utmost priority. For more information, please contact the local police."