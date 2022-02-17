A rare red weather warning has been issued for part of the South West as Storm Eunice approaches - with school and attraction closures planned.

The Met Office says there is a "danger to life" with potential for winds to get as high as 100mph.

The last time this happened was in January 1990, when 47 people died.

The Burns' Day Storm - also known as Cyclone Daria - in 1990 saw strong winds affect a large area during the day, meaning there were more deaths and injuries than when previous winds of that magnitude hit in October 1987.

Storm Eunice is set to cause severe disruption with attractions and schools set to close, train services cancelled and roads likely to be blocked by fallen trees.

We'll bring you the latest update on Storm Eunice below.

Where in the West Country is going to be worst hit by Storm Eunice?

A previous storm in Portreath, Cornwall, in 2020 Credit: PA

Cornwall is set to be particularly badly hit, with high tides tomorrow morning due to coincide with a possible storm surge.

Gusts of up to 100mph could hit the county and so Cornwall Council is warning people to secure items in gardens.

The places likely to be worst affected include the harbour and Porthminster Beach in St Ives, Portreath, Perranporth, Porth, Mawgan Porth, Polzeath, Port Isaac and Widemouth Bay.

What weather warnings are in place for Storm Eunice?

The Met Office has put a red weather warning for wind in place from 7am to 9am on Friday 18 February covering the north coast of Devon and Cornwall going up through the Bristol Channel encompassing parts of South Wales.

A red warning means there is a danger to life, with damage to buildings, homes and power lines expected as well as disruption on the roads and large waves in coastal areas.

A second, amber weather warning for wind is in place from 5am to 9pm on Friday 18 February. It covers the whole of the South West and means there is a "good chance that flying debris could result in a danger to life", according to the Met Office.

Environment Agency flood alerts in place in Gloucestershire and Somerset

Multiple flood alerts have been issued in the West Country. They cover the River Severn and the River Wye and the Wye Estuary in Gloucestershire, the Severn estuary at Severn Beach and from Gloucester to Sharpness and the Somerset coast at Porlock Weir.

GWR warn of disruption on trains

Credit: Ben Birchall/PA Archive/PA Images

Great Western Railways says to ensure trains can run safely, speed restrictions will be put in place. It means the number of trains running will be significantly reduced.

The firm says the main line in south Wales will be closed with services terminating at Bristol Parkway and some branch lines in Devon and Cornwall will have to close.

Where bus replacement services are able to operate, they too will be affected by very poor road conditions, possible road closures, and are likely to be very busy.

St Michael's Mount closed

Isles of Scilly primary school closed

The Five Islands Academy has been warned by the police on the islands to shut.

A spokeswoman for the school, which has 259 pupils, said: "We have been advised by the police for safety reasons to close tomorrow.

"We didn't close when Storm Dudley hit because the winds were not so strong, but because winds of up to 100mph are being predicted we didn't want to take any risk so we took the decision to shut."

The spokeswoman said all children will be safely boated back to the five inhabited islands today so they can be home safe when Storm Eunice hits.