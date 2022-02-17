Play video

Moment Tom Daley crosses the finish line after Comic Relief challenge

Tom Daley has arrived back to his home city of Plymouth after completing a gruelling four-day challenge for Comic Relief.

The Olympian was cheered on by huge crowds as he crossed the finish line on Plymouth Hoe after running a 30-mile ultramarathon.

He completed the run after rowing, cycling and swimming his way from London to Plymouth

Daley said the Comic Relief challenge has left him the "most tired and exhausted" he has ever felt.

Tom Daley and Davina McCall at the start line for Tom’s bike ride from the Tower of London Credit: Victoria Jones/PA

He was greeted at the finish line with hugs from his husband, Dustin Lance Black and his son, along with a huge crowd of cheering fans at Smeaton’s Tower in Plymouth.

Daley's supporters lined either side of the road along the finish line, clutching phone cameras and banners.

The Olympic diver spent a gruelling four days battling the elements to raise funds and awareness for Comic Relief.

The physical endurance challenge was part of the Hell Of A Homecoming Red Nose Day Challenge.

His journey consisted of a six mile row - which included a fall into the Thames - a 60 mile cycle, a 1,000 metre open water swim and another 130 mile cycle.

Tom Daley speaks to ITV News

He told ITV News: "This has been the most challenging thing Ive ever done in my life, like more so than any of my training before the Olympics.

"I've pushed my body to limits I thought it was never even possible to do.

"I was on the bike yesterday for 15 and a half hours and it's just the accumulative effect of going all the way from London to Plymouth just by you know my own physical power is just, yeah its a lot."

When asked about his feelings towards his final destination, the gold-medallist said: "Plymouth is home for me and you know every single person in Plymouth it kind of feels like they are family, and like they know me which is really sweet when I come down."

His journey is being documented for a BBC One and iPlayer special airing in March, ahead of the return of Comic Relief’s Red Nose Day on March 18.