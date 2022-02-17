Major incidents have been declared in parts of the South West as Storm Eunice is set to bring high winds and flooding to the region.

Authorities in Gloucestershire, Somerset and Bristol have declared major incidents, meaning people are being advised not to travel with some flood prone areas being evacuated.

A rare red weather warning has been issued by the Met Office for extremely strong winds across the region between 7am and 12pm on Friday 18 February.

Aidan McGivern from the Met Office explains the warnings in place

The Avon and Somerset Local Resilience Forum says the storm could cause disruption and "dangerous conditions" along the length of the west coast of Somerset through the Bristol Channel and Severn Estuary into Gloucestershire.

The winds - which could reach 90mph - may cause coastal flooding and disrupt road and rail networks as well as flights.

The Environment Agency has also issued a flood warning for Severn Beach and flood alerts for Porlock Weir, along the Severn between Avonmouth and Sharpness and along the Avon into Bristol.

Gloucestershire’s Local Resilience Forum also declared a major incident, stating there is a "danger to life" through flooding and high winds.

The storm could see roofs blown off, road and bridge closures and cancelled public transport.

There is also a high risk of flooding of some coastal properties.

The red and amber weather warning areas for Storm Eunice on Friday 18 February 2022 Credit: Met Office

A spokesperson from the Gloucestershire forum said council staff will be knocking on the doors of people living in properties at risk of flooding to help evacuate them safely.

Rest centres are being set up for those who need them.

People are being asked to avoid travelling and to follow weather and travel bulletins on local radio or check on local media websites.

Travel information will also be shared by National Highways, Travel Somerset, Travel West or you can check with your local public transport provider.

Call 999 if there is an immediate risk to safety.