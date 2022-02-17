Many schools across the South West will be closed tomorrow after a red 'danger to life' warning was issued by the Met Office.

Storm Eunice is set to bring winds of up to 100mph to parts of the region and flood alerts have also been issued.

Two major incidents have been declared - covering Bristol, Somerset and Gloucestershire - and people are being advised not to travel once the storm arrives.

As such, many schools in the region are closed - below we've got the latest information for each county in the South West.

Bath and North East Somerset

The council is yet to release information on school closures.

Bristol

Bristol City Council has advised all schools to close tomorrow so people can avoid travelling.

The latest information on other Bristol school closures is posted on Bristol City Council's website.

Cornwall and the Isles of Scilly

Cornwall is expected to be particularly badly hit by the storm, with high spring tides set to combine with a potential storm surge in the morning.

As a result dozens of schools in Cornwall will be closed as well as on the Isles of Scilly.

A full list of the schools which will be closed is on Cornwall Council's school closures update on its website.

Devon

Devon County Council has warned parents many schools in the county may be closed.

You can find the latest list of school closures on the council's website.

Dorset

All local authority schools in Dorset will close on Friday as the region prepares for the arrival of the storm.

Dorset council said it has taken the decision to put threat to life 'above some continuation of services', as the local authority warned residents to expect some disruption.

Some schools in the county have confirmed they will also have a day of learning instead.

Gloucestershire

Some schools in Gloucestershire will be completely closed while others will switch to home learning.

A list of schools which have announced changes is available on Gloucestershire County Council's website.

North Somerset

North Somerset Council has advised school in the district to return to home learning while Storm Eunice hits.

The authority said: "Due to the red weather warning that’s in place for tomorrow morning, we’ve advised schools to return to home learning."

Somerset

Dozens of schools across Somerset have announced they will be fully closed due to the bad weather.

The full list of individual schools can be found on Somerset County Council's website.

South Gloucestershire

Some schools in South Gloucestershire have planned to close, including Alexander Hosea Primary, Charborough Road Community Primary, North Road Community Primary School and The Tynings Community Primary.

The latest information will be updated on South Gloucestershire Council's school closures list.

Wiltshire

The council is yet to release information on school closures.