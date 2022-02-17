Play video

Tom Daley has said he is the "most tired and exhausted" he has ever been ahead of the final leg of his gruelling homecoming challenge for Comic Relief.

The Olympian is due to finish his four-day challenge today (February 17) by running an ultramarathon - 30 miles - which will end on Plymouth Hoe.

He told us: "This has been the most challenging thing Ive ever done in my life, more so than any of my training before the Olympics.

"I've pushed my body to limits I thought it was never even possible to do", he added.

He has already rowed six miles - which included a fall into the Thames - cycled 60 miles, swam 1,000 metres in open water and cycled 130 miles as part of his journey from London to Plymouth.

The Olympic gold-medallist diver tackled the longest stage of his Hell Of A Homecoming Red Nose Day Challenge on day three - braving particularly heavy rain and wind during the 130-mile cycle.

He was cycling for more than 12 hours, climbing over 3,000ft, from Southampton to Bovey Castle in Dartmoor National Park.

Daley, 27, started his day at 6am at Quays Swimming and Diving Complex Southampton, an important location in his early career.

Tom Daley and Davina McCall at the start line for Tom’s bike ride from the Tower of London Credit: Victoria Jones/PA

He was greeted by supporters cheering him on from the roadside, with some carrying banners and wearing masks of his face.

Ahead of setting off in the morning, he said: “I think today is the most tired and exhausted I’ve ever felt in my life.

“I’ve trained for four Olympics now and none of that comes close in comparison to how tired I feel. It’s just been relentless.

“I am so exhausted, and everything hurts. I now have the toughest day I’m ever going to have to deal with, sports wise, ahead of me.

“I’ve got at least 12 hours of cycling to get through, and yet the 63 miles I did yesterday absolutely zapped all of my energy. I have to do more than double that today.”

Daley, however, hailed the support he had received from the public.

He added: “The support has been absolutely amazing, with people coming out and waving, kids from schools with banners and all that kind of stuff.

“The people coming out to support me and thinking about how donations will help so many people, is what is getting me through the dark times.”

Daley is due to set off from Postbridge at 10.45am on Thursday before running through Two Bridges, Princetown, Yelverton, Derriford, Milehouse, the Barbican and then finishing at Plymouth Hoe at around 4.30pm.

His final destination is Smeaton’s Tower, where family, friends and supporters will be waiting to welcome him.

His journey is being documented for a BBC One and iPlayer special airing in March, ahead of the return of Comic Relief’s Red Nose Day on March 18.