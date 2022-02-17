People across Cornwall and the Isles of Scilly are being told to expect major disruption as winds as strong as 100mph are expected to hit.

Cornwall Council has said Storm Eunice may bring flooding, travel disruption and could also see mobile homes being overturned by the strong winds.

Forecasters from the Met Office have said they expect the storm to peak between 3am and 9pm.

The worst of the winds are set to coincide with high spring tides along the Cornish coastline at around 6am, leading to overtopping and possible flooding.

People are urged to stay back from cliffs and seafronts due to the danger of large waves - the storm is predicted to affect the north coast particularly badly.

The areas expected to be worst affected include:

St Ives Harbour

St Ives, Porthminster Beach

Portreath

Perranporth

Porth

Mawgan Porth

Polzeath

Port Isaac

Widemouth Bay

Residents are urged by the council to only travel on Friday if absolutely necessary.

For advice and guidance on protecting yourself and your home from flooding, people are encouraged to call the Environment Agency’s Floodline on 0345 988 1188.

The red and amber weather warning areas for Storm Eunice on Friday 18 February 2022 Credit: Met Office

If you wish to report damage to roads or pavements that is causing an immediate danger, you can call the council on 0300 1234 222.

If you find yourself in a situation where you believe you are in danger, call 999.

Current weather warnings can be found on the Met Office’s website.