Watch the damage caused by Storm Eunice throughout the day

There has been significant disruption and damage to buildings, homes and vehicles across the South West as a result of deadly Storm Eunice, which hit the region with 79mph winds.

A rare red weather warning was issued for part of the South West as Storm Eunice approached - and multiple major incidents have been declared in the West Country.

Tens of thousands of homes have been left without power and the weather is also causing issues on the West Country's roads.

Matt Hodson, 17, filmed the moment the spire fell off St Thomas' Church in Wells, Somerset.

Watch the moment the church spire falls in Wells:

He told ITV News West Country: "I was in my back garden and noticed the wind becoming much more violent.

"I noticed the tip of the spire was inching closer to the edge - as the wind was getting more violent I knew it might fall.

"I was shocked - it was quite a surreal moment. I didn't really expect it to actually fall - I was just filming just in case."

Roof of the lifeboat station at Sennen Cove in Penzance torn off

One local resident who was out walking his dog at around 8.30am this morning when the roof came off said he felt "lucky" to be alive after witnessing the roof collapse.

"I feel very lucky. If I'd come out 15 minutes later, I would probably be underneath it", he said.

Devon and Cornwall Police have asked people to stay away from the area due to safety reasons.

Winds cause significant damage to the roof of a crematorium in Truro

In a statement, Cornwall Council said: "The roof of Penmount Crematorium in Truro has been damaged.

"Sadly, services have had to be cancelled for the rest of today. Our condolences to all those affected at this already difficult time."

Cornwall beach bar roof ripped off in strong winds:

The roof of The Watering Hole bar on Perranporth Beach has ripped off during the high winds.

People are being advised not to travel unless absolutely necessary, and to stay away from exposed coastal areas.

A tree fell in Kestle Mill near Newquay - reportedly striking two vans

Credit: Paul Mills

Credit: Paul Mills

A tree fell on a car in Lyme Regis

A fallen branch on a car in a car park in Lyme Regis, west Dorset. Credit: PA

A tree fell on the road near Rednock School in Gloucestershire

Onlookers said the woman in the car was not harmed. Credit: Kay Lou

Witnesses to the incident said the woman in the car was unharmed.

At least four people lost their lives as the storm tore through the UK and Ireland on Friday.

A man in his 20s died in Alton after a car he was riding passenger in hit a tree as the storm battered Hampshire, shortly before noon.

A council worker was killed by a falling tree as he tended to debris in Wexford, Ireland.

A man in his 50s died after debris struck a van windscreen in Merseyside, shortly after 2pm.

And a woman aged in her 30s died after a tree fell on a car in Haringey, north London shortly after 4pm, as the storm swept across the capital.