Debris left behind after roof comes off Sennen Cove Lifeboat Station

The roof of the lifeboat station at Sennen Cove in Penzance has been torn off by the high winds of Storm Eunice.

The road has been blocked and police officers remain at the scene.

One local resident who was out walking his dog at around 8.30am this morning when the roof came off said he felt "lucky" to be alive after witnessing the roof collapse.

"I came past the RNLI station and about 15 minutes later I heard the crashing and the roof was on the ground."

"I feel very lucky. If I'd come out 15 minutes later, I would probably be underneath it", he said.

A spokesperson from Devon and Cornwall Police said: "Officers are currently at Sennen Cove where the roof of the lifeboat station has come off and is resting on power cables.

A large portion of the roof of the lifeboat station has fallen off Credit: ITV

"Due to safety reasons, please do not attend the area whilst Western Power work with us to make the area safe."

A major incident was declared in Cornwall ahead of Storm Eunice and a red weather warning - which means there is a danger to life - has been issued for the Cornish coastline.

People are being advised not to travel unless absolutely necessary, and to stay away from exposed coastal areas.