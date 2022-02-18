Play video

Watch the EasyJet flight unable to land as it approaches the airport.

An EasyJet flight landing at Bristol Airport had to abort landing twice due to strong winds caused by Storm Eunice.

The flight coming in from Paris was expected to land at 10.05am this morning (18 February) but was delayed by more than an hour - not touching down until 11.21am.

Footage shows the EasyJet flight approaching the airport and starting to descend before rising again.

A spokesperson from EasyJet said: "We can confirm that, due to strong winds at Bristol airport, the captain of flight EZY6236 on arrival from Paris Orly performed two routine go arounds in line with procedures, before landing safely into Bristol.

"EasyJet’s pilots are highly trained to perform this routine procedure and manage all weather conditions, and at no point was the safety of customers or crew on board compromised.

"Once the aircraft was on stand in Bristol, all customers disembarked as normal.

"The safety and wellbeing of our customers and crew is always easyJet's highest priority", they added.

Several flights have been cancelled at Bristol Airport after the Met Office sent out the red weather warning.

In a statement, the airport said: "Airlines have taken the decision to proactively cancel (six departing and six arriving flights) and delayed two flights until later today.

"All customers were informed in advance of arriving at the airport.

"It is a dynamically changing situation and customers are advised to keep updated with the latest flight information by checking airline website or flight App before travelling to the airport."

Another weather warning for wind for the Bristol area has been issued by the Met Office for tomorrow (February 19).