Winds from Storm Eunice have caused significant damage to the roof of a crematorium in Truro.

Parts of the roof of The Penmount Crematorium, on Newquay Road, have been blown away by strong winds.

The damage to the roof has meant staff at the crematorium have made the call to cancel services for the rest of the day.

In a statement, Cornwall Council said: "The roof of Penmount Crematorium in Truro has been damaged.

"Sadly, services have had to be cancelled for the rest of today. Our condolences to all those affected at this already difficult time."

It is one of many buildings to be damaged in the Duchy by Storm Eunice, police are currently at the scene of Sennen Cove Lifeboat Station because the RNLI building's roof has completely ripped off.

A rare red weather warning - which means there is a danger to life - has been in place for parts of north Cornwall as a result of the storm, with winds of 79mph recorded in the South West.

Tens of thousands of homes in the West Country have been left without power, including many in Cornwall.