A Gloucester man who controlled, raped and assaulted vulnerable women has been jailed for 25 years after subjecting them to "unimaginable" harm.

Darren Sysum, previously of Matson Avenue in Matson, left his victims in fear of their lives, a court heard.

Prosecutor David Maunder described the 30-year-old as responsible for a "campaign of rape".

In court, Mr Maunder spoke of one assault where the victim was knocked unconscious and an imprint was left on her face from when she had been struck by him.

He also filmed sexual videos of her and distributed them on social media without her consent.

'Rape in the most depraved and hateful form'

At Gloucester Crown Court today (18 February) victim impact statements from four of the victims were read.

One of the victims described Sysum as a "violent, sick person" who said what she went through was "rape in the most depraved and hateful form".

In another statement a victim said she was convinced she was going to die when Sysum raped her. She said flashbacks still paralyse her to this day.

In a third statement the victim described Sysum as a "dangerous, calculating abuser" and said she had tried to take her own life following the attacks.

Gloucester Crown Court

"I can still see the hatred in his eyes when he hit me"

In a fourth statement a woman said she would cry herself to sleep every night when she was with Sysum.

"Nobody should have to live in fear the way he made me", she said.

"I’d never been hit like that before, I can still see the hatred in his eyes when he hit me", she added.

All of the victims said in their statements they were either convinced they could have died at his hands or feared for their lives. Some of them even fled to refuges out of the county to get away from him.

During his trial last year, Sysum was found guilty of five counts of rape, one count of assault and one count of sexual assault by penetration.

Afterwards he pleaded guilty to one count of revenge porn, controlling and coercive behaviour and four breaches of a restraining order. These offences relate to five separate women, and counts relating to two other women will lie on file.

Speaking in mitigation Sysum's defence barrister, Mr Kannan Siva, explained how Sysum had a history of distress and cruelty at the hands of others, and that this may explain his attitudes towards women and relationships.

Judge Ian Lawrie QC deemed Sysum was dangerous and showed a lack of remorse. He was given a concurrent sentence for the offences of 20 years in custody, to serve at least two-thirds before he will be eligible for parole.

After the hearing, Detective Inspector Paula Hannaford, from the Constabulary's CID described the "unimaginable harm" the women had suffered.

"I hope that now Sysum is behind bars for a lengthy period of time, that this gives them some reassurance that they don’t have to look over their shoulder in the future, worried that he could try and manipulate his way back into their lives", she said.

"Some of the victims have said that during their time with Sysum there was not a single day there wasn't some form of abuse. He was controlling and manipulative, and he made them feel that this behaviour was normal - but no-one should be subjected to what they were forced to."

Where you can go for support

If you have experienced rape, sexual assault or abuse, and wish to report the crime, contact police by calling 101 or 999 in the case of an emergency.

More information on the Gloucestershire Rape and Sexual Abuse Centre - which supports women dealing with the effects of rape and sexual abuse - can be found here.