Play video

Ian Watkins from the Environment Agency on how flood defences held up in the West Country

Parts of the South West's coastline have been battered by waves as high spring tides combined with strong winds brought by Storm Eunice.

A red weather warning - which means there is a danger to life - has been issued for the north Devon and Cornwall coastline, stretching up the Bristol Channel covering parts of Somerset and south Wales.

Winds of 79mph have already been recorded in the Isles of Scilly and gusts of 70mph have bee seen in Plymouth

Gusts in the most exposed coastal areas could exceed 90mph, the Met Office said, while an amber warning for gusts up to 80mph covers the whole of England from 5am to 9pm.

The Met Office has also taken the unusual step of issuing a severe weather alert with National Highways for strong winds covering the whole of the country’s strategic road network from 6am to 6pm.

Porthleven was expected to be one of the worst hit areas, with fears high spring tides would combine with the peak of the storm.

While the worst of the winds did not coincide with high winds, the Cornwall town has still been battered by huge waves.

Webcam shows stormy conditions in Porthleven

Play video

High winds from Storm Eunice have combined with high spring tides Credit: PA

Waves hits Porthleven on the Cornish coast as Storm Eunice makes landfall.

Plymouth's Tinside Lido has been left underwater as Storm Eunice batters The Hoe.

The water level has risen sufficiently to put the iconic Tinside Lido submerged.

Only the outer wall and railings appear visible under the heaving Plymouth Sound.

Footage shows Tinside Lido being filled with a storm swell

Play video

High winds have hit Plymouth, sending waves crashing around Tinside Lido Credit: BPM Media

Tinside Lido in Plymouth Credit: BPM Media

An amber weather warning is in place for much of Dorset and the popular tourist town of Lyme Regis has already been hit by high winds.

Water crashing over the Cobb in Lyme Regis Credit: PA

Waves crash over the sea wall at the harbour in Lyme Regis Credit: PA

On the Somerset coastline, winds of around 55mph were reported in Clevedon in North Somerset.

Clevedon has seen high winds this morning, sending waves crashing onto the promenade Credit: BPM Media

Watch the latest from Clevedon seafront

Play video

The flood gates along Weston-super-Mare seafront have been deployed. Birnbeck Road and Marine Parade in the seaside town have also been closed and are not expected to re-open until after 9am.