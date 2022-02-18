Three people have been injured in a serious crash involving a car and a fallen tree in Wiltshire.

The A363 has been closed in Farleigh Wick, in Bradford-on-Avon, while Wiltshire Police deal with the incident.

The force say three people have been taken to hospital following the incident, which happened at around 12.30pm.

"One person was taken to Southmead Hospital, another occupant was taken to Bristol Royal Infirmary and the driver of the vehicle was taken to Southmead Hospital. He is believed to be in a serious condition," a police spokesperson said.

"The road is likely to remain closed for several hours while collision investigators conduct enquiries at the scene. Please avoid the area.

"It is not clear whether there were any witnesses to the incident, but if you do have any information, please call 101 and quote log number 268 of February 18."