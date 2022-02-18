Storm Eunice leaves almost 50,000 homes in the South West without power

Over 47,000 homes in the South West are currently without power as high winds from Storm Eunice batter the county.

According to Western Power Distribution, the areas most affected by power cuts are in Cornwall, around Bossiney, Lanarth, Marazion and Trevarrack.

Western Power Distribution reported most of the cuts early this morning (Friday 18 February) and continue to update further incidents as they happen via their interactive map.

Credit: Western Power Distribution

As of 11am, they have reported 152 incidents across the South West. They say the total number of homes experiencing power cuts is 47,359 and that number is increasing minute by minute.

Sunrise at Porthleven in West Cornwall was accompanied by stormy seas.

The power company estimates power will all be restored before 12pm.

They predicted disruption to power lines yesterday ahead of the storm and assured the public they had preparations in place.

A major incident was declared in Cornwall ahead of Storm Eunice.

People are being advised not to travel unless absolutely necessary, and to stay away from exposed coastal areas.

The county’s household waste recycling centres are currently closed until at least midday and dozens of schools across the Duchy are closed.

Cabinet member for the environment and climate change Councillor Martyn Alvey said: “This is still an evolving situation, but we are expecting an extremely powerful winter storm, so our message to residents is to ensure you stay up to date with the forecast, and to avoid all non-essential travel during the storm.

“We are working with our partners to prepare and to ensure we are ready to react to any possible impacts. We are urging people to stay away from the coast, as large waves and high winds are a dangerous combination.”

The council has also activated its emergency protocol to provide accommodation for rough sleepers.