There are major travel delays in the South West as a result of Storm Eunice with 79mph winds recorded in the region.

National Highways and the Met Office have issued a red weather warning for strong winds covering the whole of the National Highways strategic road network from 6am to 6pm.

National Highways said there is a “particularly high risk” that high-sided vehicles and other “vulnerable” vehicles such as caravans and motorbikes could be blown over.

People are being advised not to travel with many schools in the region closed.

Gusts of up to 79mph have been recorded at St Mary’s Airport on the Isles of Scilly and the Needles on the Isle of Wight, the Met Office said. Thousand of homes in Cornwall have also been left without power.

Train services are severely disruption, with all branch lines suspended between Devon and Cornwall except for the Exmouth to Exeter route. The Severn Beach line has also been suspended.

There is also disruption to flights at the region's airports.

M5 crash - 'do not travel' warning

Motorists in "vulnerable" vehicles have been urged not to travel on certain stretches of the M5 motorway.

A earlier crash near Gloucestershire means which saw all traffic held between the Thornbury and Almondsbury has now cleared. A car and a lorry were involved in the accident.

A38 closed westbound

The A38 was closed in both directions at around 8.30am due to fallen power cables and fallen tree.

The tree has come down and landed on a parked lorry, also taking down a set of power cables.

The eastbound carriageway has since reopened but the westbound route is closed between the A390 (Island Shop Junction, Liskeard) to B3252 (Trethawle).

Tree down in Wadebridge

Bristol buses cancelled

All of the First Bus services in and around Bristol have been cancelled until around 4pm on Friday 18 February.

A spokesperson for First said: "With extremely high winds forecast to continue into the afternoon, all services currently suspended will continue to be until at least 4pm."

The company says it will post updates on its Twitter feed.

Tamar Bridge restriction

Severn Bridge Closure

The M48 Severn Bridge has been closed in both directions due to strong winds, National Highways (NH) said. The Prince of Wales Bridge remains open for diverted traffic.

People are being advised to only use the diversion if travel is essential, and the winds are being monitored.

The M4 Prince of Wales Bridge remains open.

Newquay drivers urged not to travel

Newquay police response have asked drivers not to travel today to help deal with the increased demands on emergency services due to crashes.

St Mawes Ferry cancelled

The ferry service between Falmouth and St Mawes has been cancelled today due to the high winds and storm conditions forecast.

Devon road closures

The A3052 is closed in both directions between Lower Way (Newton Poppleford) and A375 Sidford Road (Sidmouth) after a fallen tree has blocked traffic.

Superintendent Adrian Leisk, strategic lead for roads policing in Devon and Cornwall, said: “Red weather warnings are extremely rare so I would urge everyone to take extreme caution under the circumstances.“Please do not travel in your vehicle unless your journey is absolutely necessary.

Watch the latest update from Barnstaple in Devon

Gloucestershire road closures

The is closed in both directions due to strong winds between Birdlip and Cirencester. A diversion route has been put in place.

Bristol Airport

Bristol Airport remains open and operational but some airlines have cancelled flights.

A spokesperson for the airport said: "Airlines have taken the decision to proactively cancel (six departing and six arriving flights) and delayed two flights until later today.

"All customers were informed in advance of arriving at the airport.

"It is a dynamically changing situation and customers are advised to keep updated with the latest flight information by checking airline website or flight App before travelling to the Airport."

Exeter Airport

A number of flights from Exeter airport have been grounded. Airport bosses have confirmed that flights to Edinburgh, Glasgow and Belfast have been cancelled due to high winds.

Disruption on trains

Services on all branch lines in Devon and Cornwall will be suspended tomorrow - except for the Exmouth to Exeter train.

The Severn Beach line has also been suspended.

Great Western Railways says to ensure trains can run safely, speed restrictions will be put in place. It means the number of trains that are running will be significantly reduced.

Where bus replacement services are able to operate, they too will be affected by very poor road conditions, possible road closures, and are likely to be very busy.