A woman from Wadebridge has described the dramatic moment a tree blew over on to her car during Storm Eunice, causing significant damage.

The tree smashed the car's windscreen and left a trail of bark and debris in the area surrounding where it fell.

It also fell across the road, blocking traffic in both directions.

People are now working to clear the debris from the road.

The woman was looking out of a window in the front room of her house when the tree fell.

Speaking to ITV News, she said: "Suddenly it came towards me and I thought it was going to kill me.

"But instead it crashed and just hit the gate and I thought 'oh my god my car is underneath it'."

The residential street had some trees there that were over 100 years old, according to the woman's neighbour.

One had already been blown down further along the street in high winds last year.

The woman said it was only a matter of time before the one opposite her house suffered the same fate.

She said she was nervous last night once the winds started to pick up.

"I didn't want to be underneath the tree if it hit my house", she said.

When asked about the state of her car following the incident, she laughed and said: "Well I've rung the insurance and I don't think I'll be driving it anytime soon."