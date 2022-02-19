Storm Eunice has left debris strewn across tracks all over the West Country, with lines in Devon and Cornwall particularly badly hit.

Great Westerrn Railway have warned people not to attempt to travel this morning (Saturday Februay 19) as they work to clear the lines.

They say most lines will not be up and running until at least 1pm.

In a statement GWR said "We're sorry for the continued disruption to our services, and our teams are working flat out to get trains running safely again as soon as possible."

They add "Please check the latest situation before attempting to travel. Tickets for Friday and Saturday will be valid for later in the day and for travel up to and including 21 February."

Yesterday's storm caused damage and disruption across the region, with work underway to clear up the mess hampered by heavy rain in some areas.