The Met Office has warned people across the region to take extra care over the weekend with more wind on the way.

Two yellow warnings are in place - one today (Saturday February 19) and one tomorrow.

They say that while this will see lower wind speeds than Friday's storm, it could be enough to dislodge debris from structures already damaged by Eunice.

It could also cause more travel disruption, with the region's rail operators still working to clear the lines of fallen trees.

Work to restore power to those areas affected by cuts could also be hampered.

A yellow warning is in place across most of the region until 6pm today, and again from midday until 3pm on Sunday.

The Met Office say parts of the region could see gusts of 40 to 50 miles per hour, and while this is more common, they say it's of more concern coming so soon after Friday red warning.

Craig Snell said "I would strongly recommend that people keep a close eye on our warnings. You might think 40, 50 miles per hour wind is more common, and it certainly is more common than an eighty mile an hour gust of wind.

"But there will be structures and trees that may have been weakened from Eunice which might just be enough cause them to fall down." he added.

"So I would strongly advise, like any Met Office warning, people do take note. Obviously it's not red, thankfully, but I still would recommend people plan their journeys as we go through the next couple of days and just be a bit careful out there."

On Friday, Storm Eunice caused widespread damage and disruption. Great Western Railway have warned most of their train services will not be operating today.