The family of a British man killed in a shark attack in Australia say he was passionate about wildlife, and would not have wanted the animal destroyed.

Simon Nellist, 35, was mauled to death by a Great White Shark while swimming off the coast of Sydney.

It was the first attack of its kind in the Australian city in more than 60 years.

The diving instructor grew up in Penzance, Cornwall, and moved to Australia six years ago after two tours of Afghanistan with the RAF.

Simon was due to marry his fiancée Jessie Ho.

As an animal lover, his aunt Jacqui Seager said that Simon would not have wanted the shark to be destroyed.

She said: “Simon always loved the sea. He was always very close to it. He loved wildlife and the world. He had a real love affair with nature.

The local council shut a number of beaches including Little Bay, Malabar, Maroubra, Coogee, Clovelly and La Perouse for 24 hours. Credit: 7 News

"He was a very kind and considerate man who just loved life. He was a strong guy and did two tours of Afghanistan. His mum said how could he return from the frontline unscathed to then go to Australia, go out for a swim and get killed.”

His former school in Penzance also paid tribute.

"The Humphry Davy School community is saddened to hear of the tragic news regarding the loss of a member of our alumni."Our thoughts, best wishes and condolences are with the family and friends of Simon Nellist."

Simon was said to have been training for a charity ocean swim this weekend when he was attacked by the animal.

The event - the Malabar Magic Ocean Swim - was due to take place this Sunday but hassince been cancelled out of respect.

On Friday, swimmers in Little Bay in east Sydney where Simon died on Wednesday took a moment to pay their respects to one of their own before going in the water.

Bouquets of flowers have also been placed at the site where he died.