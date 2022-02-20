More than 28,000 properties across the South West without power

Play video

Watch Marina Jenkins' report

28,400 properties across the South West are still without power today (Sunday 20 February), with the worst affected areas in Somerset and North Devon.

Western Power say Storm Eunice has been the worst storm they have ever experienced in the South West region.

David Moss in Cranmore in Somerset is one of those who lost power during the storm: "The house does get very cold. Even if you've got a wood burner going, you can't heat a house like this. It's a very old cottage.

"We haven't opened our freezers but obviously after 24 hours you assume anything in there is no longer going to be safe to eat. You feel at a bit of a loss."

Overnight Western Power have told ITV News they've restored supplies to over 28,000 customers and are apologising to those they haven't been able to get to yet.

Western Power say Somerset and North Devon are the worst affected areas

In a statement Western Power say: "We are extremely sorry to customers still off supply. We have thousands of staff across WPD working to restore power and to keep customers informed.

"Hundreds of business support staff from across our wider business have been drafted in for the last several days to take customer calls – with volumes remaining around 8 times busier than usual. We have also handled over a month’s worth of hits on our website – over 1.1 million - in a single day.

"The situations we are finding on site are extremely complex and the remaining incidents we are working on are taking much longer to restore due to very challenging repairs and clearances. We absolutely have to keep our customers and staff safe as we work to fix the network as quickly as we can.

"Examples of the extreme incidents we are encountering include the roof of the RNLI lifeboat station in Sennen Cove, near Penzance, landing on overhead lines. Meanwhile, near Tavistock an entire row of trees has fallen onto an overhead line.

"In situations like this we have to clear the trees and huge volumes of other debris before we can begin repairs to our network."

Operations Director Graham Halladay said: “We know that our customers are really struggling. It is cold and being without power can be hugely disruptive and very worrying. We have simply never seen damage on this scale before – it is the worst storm in decades. We are working nonstop to get things sorted.

"I want to say a huge to thank you to our customers for their patience. Everyone at WPD is dedicated to the restoration effort – we care about every single incident and we are working through the backlog as quickly as humanly possible.

“We have hundreds of engineers and contractors working long hours, many away from their own homes and families for several days, to put this right and get the lights back on. I can reassure customers that no one has been forgotten and I would like to thank staff for their efforts.”

The power supply company estimate that the majority of customers in our region will have their electricity restored by midnight with the remaining properties having power back by Monday. But have said some new faults could be waiting until Tuesday to be fixed.

People are being asked if they see damage to power equipment or spot electricity poles or power lines that are down, to stay clear of them and call 105.

Click here for live power cut information