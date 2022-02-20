Martin Clunes returns to Cornwall for final series of Doc Martin

After 18 years in the role, Martin Clunes has returned to Cornwall for the final series of Doc Martin.

The ITV drama is filmed on location in the fishing village of Port Isaac and its popularity has generated millions for the local economy.

Filming begins this week on the 10th series, which will comprise of eight episodes and a Christmas special to be broadcast later this year.

The actor has said it is “the right time” to hang up his stethoscope after almost two decades playing Dr Martin Ellingham, the grumpy but well-loved GP.

Clunes, 60, said: “I have loved going to Cornwall to make Doc Martin over the last 18 years, and I have looked forward to returning to this beautiful county this year for the tenth and final series.

Martin Clunes on the set of Doc Martin filming an earlier series

“The people of Cornwall, and Port Isaac in particular, have always been so helpful to us when we are making the series.

“We have some great storylines for the new series, and for the Christmas special, which I hope Doc Martin fans will love.

“I shall miss Cornwall, and all the lovely people we have worked with. But it is the right time to say farewell to the Doc, and Portwenn.”

Doc Martin was first aired in 2004 and was created by screenwriter Dominic Minghella.

ITV’s head of drama, Polly Hill, added: “If this really has to be the final series of Doc Martin, we thought we’d also commission a Christmas special.

“It’ll be sad to see the series come to an end after entertaining audiences on ITV for the last 18 years, but we’ll make sure the finale is memorable and befitting such a success story.”

Production company Buffalo Pictures have also announced they are making a documentary provisionally titled Doc Martin – A Celebration, giving fans a glimpse behind the scenes of the final series.

The series is produced by Clunes’ wife Philippa Braithwaite, whom he married in 1997.