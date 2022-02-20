A man has been taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries after an attack in Salisbury.

The incident happened shortly before 3am today (February 20) on New Canal.

Wiltshire Police say it involved a group of around 15 men, with the victim suffering a serious head injury and being taken to hospital.

The force is appealing for anyone who witnessed the incident, or who may have dash cam footage from the area, to come forward.

Officers would also like to speak to any taxi drivers who may have picked up people from this location shortly after the assault took place.