Two people and a dog have been rescued from flood waters in Gloucestershire.

Teams from Gloucester were sent out to help those who had become trapped by rising water levels this morning (Sunday, February 20).

Gloucestershire Fire and Rescue Service has confirmed all involved are now safe and are on dry land.

The Environment Agency has issued a number of flood alerts for the South West, along with two flood warnings.

The warnings, where flooding is expected, cover the River Severn at Apperley and The Leigh, while the other covers the River Severn at Severn Ham, at Tewkesbury.

The Met Office has also issued a yellow weather warning for wind for the South West as Storm Franklin is due to arrive this evening (Sunday).

The warning lasts until 1pm Monday.

We are warned we could see: