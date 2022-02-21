A new festival is set to take place in Bristol this year with the Chemical Brothers, Jamie xx and Little Simz all on the line-up.

The new festival will take place on Clifton Downs on the weekend of September 3-4 and is being put on by Team Love and AEG Presents.

Jamie XX is set to headline the Saturday of the festival with the Chemical Brothers set to close as Sunday headliners.

Little Simz, Sleaford Mods, Self Esteem and Caribou are just some of the other acts already announced.

Tom Paine, co-founder of Team Love said: "We're proud to be unveiling a new festival for a new era of festivals, in the best city in the world, our hometown of Bristol.

"Now, more than ever, it's important that our events invite debate and challenge the audience to do more to make the world a better place, as well as being a place to come together, dance, and make memories."

When is Forwards festival in Bristol?

The new 'Forwards' festival will take place on Clifton Downs in Bristol on September 3 and 4.

When do tickets to Forwards festival in Bristol go on sale?

Tickets will go on sale at 8am on February 25 with some pre-sale tickets available from February 24.

How much are tickets to Forwards festival?

Early bird tickets start at £39.50, with weekend tickets available from £75.