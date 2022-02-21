Figures released to ITV News show cases of sexual abuse of males may be greatly under reported.

A survey carried out by an abuse charity found half of men questioned said they had been victims of unwanted sexual experiences.

Campaigners say they have seen a huge rise in calls to helplines from men and boys.

The data from Mankind says half of more than 1,000 men questioned in a survey said they'd had an unwanted sexual experience. One in 10 said they had been raped.

Much of the problem is hidden with only an estimated one in 20 male victims reporting abuse to the police.

The Safeline sexual abuse charity says calls from men and boys rose by 110% last year. The charity maintains anonymity for both callers and call handlers.

One of its call handlers told ITV News the charity provides reassurance and support to victims.

"Very often survivors carry such a sense of shame and blame and guilt for what's happened to them," she said.

"(We give them) reassurance that there's nothing wrong with them."

Support for abuse victims

If you are in immediate danger always call the police, and always dial 999 if it is an emergency and press 55 if you can’t talk (only on mobile phones). They have a duty to protect and help you.

If you visit any of these websites, please read the ‘hide your visit’ / ‘cover your tracks’ / safety information – or click on ‘Exit Website’