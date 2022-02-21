A dog attacked and killed one of Dawlish's famous black swans at its nest on Tuck's Plot.

The swan was the father of seven yet-to-hatch eggs that were being cared for by the mother and the father in the nest.

The mother was unharmed after the incident which happened yesterday (20 February) and six of the seven eggs were able to be removed and are being incubated in the Town Council's aviary in the hope that they will hatch.

They are due to hatch on Wednesday, but it is unclear whether any will hatch in the coming days due to their change in circumstances.

Dawlish Town Council said: "We are sad to inform everyone that there has been an unfortunate incident where the father black swan has been killed by a dog on a lead in Tuck's Plot.

"The waterfowl wardens have the removed the eggs from the nest to continue their incubation in the compound.

"Mother swan is still at the nest, and we will be maintaining a careful watch on her welfare."

The Dawlish Town Council Wardens who look out for the swans, many local residents and local organisations who all laud the birds as local celebrities, are upset about the attack.

The Town Council have launched an investigation into who is responsible.

"The exact circumstances of the incident are still being investigated", a spokesperson said.

"We would remind everyone whether they have a dog or not to give all the waterfowl a distance and respect their space," they added.

In a previous incident of a dog killing a Dawlish black swan, the district council prosecuted the owner of the dog, as it was off the lead.