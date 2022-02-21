Dawn French has joked she had "never felt so posh" after using sparkling water to have a wash during a power outage in Cornwall.

The comedian is one of thousands of people in the South West who were left without power after Storm Eunice hit the region.

At one point more than 90,000 homes in the West Country had no power after the high winds battered the region. While many homes have since had electricity restored, some are still without power for a fourth day.

Dawn French posted on Twitter to say she had resorted to washing her face with sparkling water during the aftermath of the storm because it was all she had left.

She said: "Our ‘leccy has been off for over 24 hrs now which also means no water (pump).

"I’ve just had a flannel wash in sparkling water (all we have in cupboard). Never felt so posh, so alive, so wasteful…."

A major incident was declared in Cornwall ahead of Storm Eunice and a red weather warning was issued by the Met Office meaning there was deemed to be a danger to life during the storm.

According to Western Power Distribution, the areas most affected by power cuts in Cornwall were around Bossiney, Lanarth, Marazion and Trevarrack.