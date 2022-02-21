A derelict building in Devon was deliberately set on fire as emergency services prepared for the arrival of Storm Franklin.

The property in Budleigh Salterton was found well alight when firefighters arrived on Sunday night (February 20).

Firefighters from across the county were sent to the scene and it took them several hours to bring the fire control.

Devon and Somerset Fire and Rescue Service said they believe the blaze was started deliberately.

A yellow warning for wind is in place across swathes of the country. Credit: Met Office

It comes after another weather warning was issued for the South West with a third named storm - Storm Franklin - on the way.

“Fire engines were dispatched to a derelict building during the evening of February 20,” the service said.

“Upon arrival, crews confirmed that the building was well alight. Crews worked throughout the night to extinguish the fire.

“The cause is believed to be deliberate.”