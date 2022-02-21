A fundraiser has been set up for an elderly woman, to help repair her five-year-old son's gravestone after it was destroyed by Storm Eunice.

According to the GoFundMe page, set up by Hannah Morgan in Plymouth, the gravestone belongs to her grandmother Sheila's only son Andrew, who died back in the 1980s.

In a statement on the fundraiser, Hannah says that her grandmother has been left "devastated" by the gravestone's destruction which is "adding to her bereavement and depression".

In a statement on the GoFundMe page, Hannah said: "Due to Storm Eunice my uncle’s gravestone has devastatingly been ruined.

"My nan holds my uncle very close to her heart as he was her only son and sadly passed when he was just five.

"Andrew suffered with cerebral palsy and due to being born in the 80s there wasn’t much anyone could do due to lack of research.

"My nan is extremely devastated that this has happened and this is only adding to her bereavement and depression.

"We would all be eternally grateful if you can find the kindness in your hearts to donate to help my nan restore Andrew’s gravestone."