Play video

Watch Charlotte Gay's report

Thousands more homes are without power after a third storm batters Cornwall and Devon.

Storm Franklin came with a less severe yellow weather warning but has still brought down trees and slowed the progress of electrical engineers.

Steve Cross from Western Power Distribution says the conditions have been a challenge as "we've had to stop work on a number of occasions because of trees [falling down] and debris."

"I need to make sure my teams are working safely so that restoring power as well, so it's a real balance. So it's a challenge, but you know their personal goal to get people back on supply as quickly as possible."

As of Monday afternoon (21 Feb), more than 11,000 homes are without power in Cornwall and Devon, and 6,000 homes on their fourth day without electricity.

Rachel and her daughter Dora have been keeping warm in the Cabin Cafe in Crackington Haven Credit: ITV News

Rachel Cairns says she's "one of the luckier ones" having lost power in Crackington Haven Sunday evening, but says some of her neighbours have been without electricity since Friday.

"I had no dinner last night so I ate a yoghurt, and a slice of bread and went to bed with a candle and a book."

"We do get quite a lot of intermittent power cuts on the north coast, internet dropping etcetera, but never quite for so long and never does it really affect so many at one time like it has this time."

The Cabin Cafe in Crackington Haven offered holidaymakers and locals without electricity a free breakfast and hot drink this morning and the opportunity to recharge their phones and electronics.

Andrea Tippet, who has been the owner for more than 20 years, says they last time they needed to help people in this way was during the 2004 floods.

"I'm not sure some people know how to adapt. If we feed them that's at least something."

Elsewhere in Bude, people have been told not to take a souvenir from the 80 year old fallen tree.

Tree surgeons have been cutting up the 80-year-old tree which uprooted in Bude during Storm Eunice. Credit: ITV News

The iconic landmark in the triangle uprooted during Storm Eunice and is now being dismantled by tree surgeons before being stored in a council facility.

Councillor Toby Gibbs says "there's been all sorts of suggestions" on what to do with the tree and although no decision has been made yet, he says Bude and Stratton Town Council are considering how to memorialise it.

"Ideas like converting it into benches or even some form of art installation to recognise the significance I think is going to be the sort of thing that we're going to incorporate."

The town's other main casualty is the roof of the leisure centre, which has has been unsafe since Friday.

Operators of Splash, GLL, say the pool is "unlikely to open for several weeks" but the gym on site was not affected and "is expected to re-open soon.”

However the site is so unsafe the council has decided to close the shared car park with "The Venue" which has left parents like Ruth Kitcher-Paige "frustrated" during half term.

Ruth says "we've have three lively children who need to burn off some energy, and with the weather not so great, we need somewhere to go."

The Splash roof was damaged during the strong gusts in Bude. Credit: ITV News

Bodmin Police station has also been closed to the public, after some roofing became detached from the building in high winds.

People still facing power-cuts are being welcomed to charge their phones and get hot drinks at Bodmin Shire Hall and St Austell Library between 9-5pm.

A dedicated helpline is also being run by Cornwall Council for people who need support in the aftermath of Storms Eunice and Franklin.

People are being encouraged to call 0300 123 1118 for advice and contact for other agencies or departments.