Girl suffers 'serious' injuries after being hit by car in Gloucester

A girl is in hospital with "serious" injuries after being hit by a car in Gloucester.

Police officers were called at 2.25pm yesterday (20 February) to reports of a collision between a pedestrian and a car on Barton Street in the direction of Gloucester City.

The child was taken to Bristol Children's Hospital following the crash where she is now in a "serious but stable" condition, Gloucestershire Police has confirmed.

Emergency services were at the scene and road closures were put in place for pedestrians and vehicles.

All roads have since reopened.