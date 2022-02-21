Moment police catch lorry driver using mobile phone on M5

Play video

Watch Gloucestershire Police officers catch driver on his phone

Gloucestershire Police have released footage of the moment officers caught a lorry driver using his phone whilst driving on the M5.

Police were driving in the lane next to the HGV, meaning they could watch him using the device through the window.

In a video of the incident, the driver can be seen scrolling up and down on his phone, and at one point taking both hands off the steering wheel to hold the device.

That was the moment the officers pulled him over.

Gloucestershire Police shared the footage on Twitter, saying "using a handheld phone behind the wheel is illegal and drivers who do so are 4x more likely to be involved in a collision."

They also posted a link to the government's rules on using a handheld phone or sat nav whilst driving which reiterates that the driver's actions were illegal.

It states that if you need to use a phone or sat nav when you are behind the wheel, you must have hands-free access.

That means that your device must include features like: a Bluetooth headset, voice command, a dashboard holder or mat, a windscreen mount and/or a built-in sat nav.

If you are caught using a phone whilst driving a car, you can get six points on your licence and a £200 fine.

The maximum fine if taken to court for using a phone whilst driving is £1,000 - or £2,500 if you are driving a lorry or bus.

If you passed your driving test in the last two years, you will lose also your licence.